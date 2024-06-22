Shakib Al Hasan creates history in T20 World Cup 2024, achieves never-seen-before feat in tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan.

Bangladesh veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan achieved a historic milestone during his team's clash against India in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. The Bangla Tigers are facing an uphill task in the hunt for a win against an unbeaten Indian side at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Shakib has become the first player in history to take 50 wickets in T20 World Cups. Shakib achieved the feat after getting the wicket of India's captain Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of India's innings.

Most wickets in T20 World Cups:

1 - Shakib Al Hasan: 50 wickets* in 42 matches

2 - Shahid Afridi: 39 wickets in 34 matches

3 - Lasith Malinga: 38 wickets in 31 matches

4 - Wanindu Hasaranga: 37 wickets in 19 matches

5 - Saeed Ajmal: 36 wickets in 23 matches

Shakib shared the new ball with Mahedi Hasan as he came to bowl the second over of the innings. While he went for 15 runs in his opening over, the veteran all-rounder came to get his milestone wicket in his second over. Rohit took on the left-arm spinner Shakib with a six and a four before falling victim due to a miscued shot. Rohit backed away on an arm ball of Shakib, looking to make room for a hit over the covers. But he could not get to the pitch of the ball and mishit the delivery in between covers and mid-off. The cover fielder ran to his right and held onto a good catch.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossan Shanto won the toss and asked India to bat first. They made one change, bringing in Jaker Ali for Taskin Ahmed.

"We would like to bowl first, we would like to restrict them to a small total and that is the plan. We know the conditions here and also about the wind factor. Looks a good wicket. 150-160 will be a good score I reckon. We have one change. Taskin is not playing," Bangladesh skipper Najmul said after the toss.

"We wanted to bat and that's what we got. Looks like a good wicket and depends on how much the sun is beating down and making the pitch slow. Important to assess the conditions quickly. We are playing the same team. Important to stay in the present and not worry about other things," Rohit said at the toss.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah