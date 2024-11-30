Shahzaib Khan creates history for Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup 2024 clash against India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shahzaib Khan.

Pakistan U19 opener Shahzaib Khan etched his name into the history books as he slammed a brilliant century against India U19 in the U19 Asia Cup 2024.

India are facing Pakistan in their opening clash of the U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Men in Green opted to bat first after winning the toss with the openers putting up a record opening stand for the first wicket against India in Youth ODIs. The two batters notched up a 160-run stand for the opening wicket to provide Pakistan with a perfect platform.

Meanwhile, Shahzaib has created an all-time record for Pakistan in U19 ODIs. He slammed 159 runs from 147 balls in a knock filled with 10 sixes and five fours.

Shahzaib's knock of 159 is now the biggest knock for the Pakistan U19 team in a Youth ODI match. He breaks the record of Shamyl Hussain, who had made 150 in a match against Sri Lanka U19 in 2023. Abdul Razzaq had held the record earlier when he made 142 against Australia U19 in 1997.

Highest score by a Pakistan batter in a U19 Youth ODI match:

1 - Shahzaib Khan: 159 runs vs India U19 in 2024

2 - Shamyl Hussain: 150 runs vs Sri Lanka U19 in 2023

3 - Abdul Razzaq: 142 runs vs Australia U19 in 1997

4 - Shahid Yousuf: 136* runs vs Sri Lanka U19 in 2003

5 - Haseebullah Khan: 136 vs Sri Lanka U19 in 2022

This is also the biggest score in the U19 Asia Cup. Shaizab was dismissed on the last over of the innings as he was caught out by Hardik Raj off Samarth Nagaraj. His knock helped Pakistan reach 281/7 in their fifty overs. Usman Khan, the other opener made 60 from 94 deliveries.

India made a decent comeback in the second half of Pakistan's innings. The Men in Green were at 160/0 after 30 overs but lost a few wickets in the later half, including two-in-two off Samarth Nagaraj.

India U19 Playing XI:

Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), Harvansh Singh (wk), Nikhil Kumar, Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Mohamed Enaan, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha

Pakistan U19 Playing XI:

Shahzaib Khan, Usman Khan, Saad Baig (c & wk), Farhan Yousaf, Faham-ul-Haq, Mohammad Riazullah, Haroon Arshad, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Umar Zaib, Naveed Ahmed Khan