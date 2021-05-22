Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shah Rukh Khan spoke to all of us individually: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy recalls COVID-19 ordeal

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended earlier this month after multiple franchises reported COVID-19 cases within their camps. Kolkata Knight Riders were among the worst-affected sides, with Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna and Tim Seifert testing positive for the dreaded virus.

Chakravarthy was among the first players who tested positive for COVID-19. In a recent interview with ESPNCricinfo, the spinner opened up on his recovery with the virus which has claimed over 2.91 lakh lives in India so far.

“As to how it all started, I felt something was slightly off on May 1. I felt tired. There was no cough whatsoever, but I had little fever, so I didn't attend our training session. I immediately informed the team management and they arranged for an RT-PCR test quickly. I was immediately quarantined and isolated, away from the rest of my KKR teammates, in a separate wing of the hotel. Soon, I found out that I'd tested positive,” Chakravarthy said.

The spinner further said that the Knight Riders' support staff was extremely helpful during this time. "The KKR franchise was very supportive. They went to the extent of even having someone from the team management stay back with me, even after the IPL was postponed and left only after I returned two negative tests and got back home."

KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan also talked to the players following the COVID crisis in the camp.

"Shah Rukh Khan spoke to all the players individually and motivated us,” Chakravarthy further said.