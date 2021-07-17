When Shah Rukh Khan arranged private jet for ex-KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik shared an interesting anecdote about Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Karthik, who recently made his debut in front of the mic for the official World Test Championship (WTC) final, revealed that SRK flew him to Dubai on a private jet when the ex-Kolkata Knight Riders skipper's life was going through a difficult phase.

Speaking on '22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapoor', Karthik, a part of the Kolkata-based outfit since 2018, remembered: "There are not many large-hearted people like him in the world right now."

"And the world needs more people like him. Very genuine, he looks out for you. Whatever happened in my personal life, he flew people over from Chennai to Dubai on a private jet at his own expense for me," he further said.

"I don’t know how many franchises would do something like that. But that for me was unbelievable, unreal. I didn’t expect it. I had never sat on a private jet in my life. But just the fact that he was able to do that for me and he just completely won my heart over. I could do anything for him, he’s a terrific human being."

Karthik also highlighted Khan's popularity in Trinidad, recalling that the actor had to wear a cap to avoid being recognized. Karthik and Khan had a "couple of meals" in Trinidad.

"I had a Vada pav in the streets of Trinidad. He has a massive fan following in Trinidad. Even there, he had to wear a cap. Even though I had a bad memory, there are some things you can never forget and the time I’ve spent with him it’s fabulous," said Karthik.