Friday, June 28, 2024
     
IND-W vs SA-W: Shafali Verma smashes fastest double hundred in women's Test cricket history

Indian openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana recorded 292 runs for the first wicket with the former smashing a maiden double hundred and breaking Annabel Sutherland's all-time record for the fastest double hundred in women's Test cricket history.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2024 16:06 IST
Shafali Verma double hundred
Image Source : BCCI/X Shafali Verma during the Test match against South Africa in Chennai on June 28, 2024

Indian youngster Shafali Verma recorded a maiden double hundred to boost India past 400 on Day 1 of an only Test match against South Africa in Chennai on Friday, June  28. Shafali smashes 205 runs off 197 balls to register the fastest double century in women's Test cricket history.

The 20-year-old broke the Australian star Annabel Sutherland's record for the fastest double ton which she achieved in 248 balls against South Africa in February 2024. Shafali also became the only second Indian and the tenth overall cricketer to register a double hundred in women's Tests.

Fastest double hundred in women's Test cricket

  1. Shafali Verma (India) - 194 balls vs South Africa, 2024
  2. Annabel Sutherland (Australia) - 248 balls vs South Africa, 2024
  3. Karen Rolton (Australia) - 306 balls vs England, 2001

Playing in her only fifth Test match, Shafali converted her maiden century into a double hundred. Shafali's memorable knock ended with an unfortunate run-out dismissal. The youngster missed the former captain Mithali Raj's record for the highest individual score for India women's by just nine runs.

Mithali holds the record for the highest individual score in India women's Test cricket history when she smashed 214 runs against England in Taunton in August 2002. Mithali, at the age of 19, also remains the youngest cricketer to register a double ton in women's Test cricket.

More to follow...

