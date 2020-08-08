'Serious competition for you, Jonty': Sachin Tendulkar shares video of cat with insane catching skills

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of a cat showcasing insane catching skills.

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday shared a video posted by Australia's Dean Jones, where a cat can be seen taking some splendid catches. The cat caught all the golf balls coming at a significant speed, and Tendulkar funnily likened the cat to legendary South African fielder Jonty Rhodes.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, ".@JontyRhodes8, some serious competition for you my friend!"

Watch:

.@JontyRhodes8, some serious competition for you my friend! 😋 https://t.co/QuAkN2LqHe — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 8, 2020

Jonty Rhodes, widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders in the history of the game, brought about a revolution in the game with his incredible fitness and athleticism. He played for South Africa between 1992 to 2003.

Sachin Tendulkar has been significantly active on his social media profiles and often uses his Twitter profile to share his opinions on the game.

Earlier, he talked about his battles with James Anderson ahead of England's series against West Indies, which kickstarted the international cricket after a three-month long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"What I experienced over a period of time that he would hold the bowl as if he is bowling an outswinger but the release point, he would try and bring the ball back in. The number of batters would look at the wrist position and what he has actually done, he has shown you that he is bowling an inswinger but the imbalance between both sides of the ball will take the ball away from you,” Sachin Tendulkar said while speaking to West Indies legend Brian Lara on his 100MB app

“But what he has done, he has got you to commit to play for an outswinger and the ball after covering almost 3/4th of the length of the pitch starts leaving you. And that is something which was new to me,” he further added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage