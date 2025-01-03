Friday, January 03, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Selectors told Rohit Sharma he isn't in their plans after Australia tour ahead of Sydney Test: Report

Selectors told Rohit Sharma he isn't in their plans after Australia tour ahead of Sydney Test: Report

Rohit Sharma's place in the Indian team was up for debate more than ever post his failure in the Melbourne Test against Australia. It is understood now that the selectors told him about their future plans post which Rohit decided to opt out of the Sydney Test.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 03, 2025 15:47 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 15:47 IST
IND vs AUS
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma's future in Test cricket is being speculated ever since he 'opted' to rest out of the New Year Test against Australia in Sydney. He didn't come out for the national anthem at the start and his name was missing from the team sheet as well which was signed by head coach Gautam Gambhir. He was seen sitting in the area outside the dressing room during the play and it seems, the man has played his last Test for India.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the selectors, Ajit Agarkar, to be precise, conveyed to Rohit that he is not in their plans anymore going forward in Test cricket. Moreover, it is also understood that the selectors will also sit with Virat Kohli to discuss the way forward in the longest format after the Australia tour.

Coming back to Rohit Sharma, he opted not to play in Sydney after the meeting with the chairman of the selectors. He was already struggling with the bat registering scores of 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9 in five innings and never looked comfortable in the middle. At the toss on the morning of the Sydney Test, Jasprit Bumrah praised Rohit for showing leadership by sitting out for the sake of the team.

"Obviously, our captain (Rohit) has shown his leadership as well. He’s opted to rest in this game. So that shows that there’s a lot of unity in our team. There’s no selfishness. Whatever is in the team’s best interest, we’re looking to do that,” he said. Meanwhile, Rohit's absence didn't change India's fortune with the bat as the visitors were skittled for 185 runs after opting to bat. Australia finished the day on 9/1 with Bumrah dismissing Usman Khawaja on the last ball of the day.

Related Stories
Bumrah's cold celebration in Konstas' face after altercation, Khawaja's wicket goes viral - WATCH

Bumrah's cold celebration in Konstas' face after altercation, Khawaja's wicket goes viral - WATCH

Rohit Sharma might retire from Test cricket after 'opting' to rest in Sydney, feels Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma might retire from Test cricket after 'opting' to rest in Sydney, feels Ravi Shastri

Sheldon Jackson announces retirement from white-ball cricket after 18-year long career

Sheldon Jackson announces retirement from white-ball cricket after 18-year long career

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement