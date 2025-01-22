SEC vs PC, SA20 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals

Follow us on Image Source : SUNRISERSEC X Sunrisers Eastern Cape will aim for their third straight win in the SA20 against the Pretoria Capitals

Even though the two wins came against the same team, Durban's Super Giants who have lost a bit of a form, Sunrisers Eastern Cape would be glad to get their campaign finally rolling in the ongoing SA20 after having suffered three consecutive losses at the start of the tournament. Super Giants' batting line-up could muster only 107 and 115 runs in the two games as Sunrisers' batting and bowling departments came together collectively to keep the reigning champions alive in the race for a spot in the top four.

The Sunrisers take on another team, whose campaign is yet to lift off properly, barring just one win in five matches, Pretoria Capitals. However, the Capitals will take heart from the fact that the only win in the ongoing SA20 came against the Sunrisers but the Men in Orange have the momentum with a couple of wins in a row.

The Capitals have been plagued with injuries and pull-outs and hence have added reinforcements in the form of Ashton Turner and Jason Benrendorff, the Perth Scorchers duo. The Capitals still have the destiny in their own hands, but they need to make a move and that too, a bit faster. Sunrisers, on the other hand, will be keen to stay on the winning ways and forget what happened in the previous fixture against the same team.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 14, SEC vs DSG

David Bedingham, Will Jacks (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs (vc), Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Richard Gleeson, Jason Behrendorff, Ottneil Baartman

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Smeed, Kyle Verreynne(w), Rilee Rossouw(c), Marques Ackerman, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Boast