SEC vs MICT Pitch Report for SA20 2025 Match 1: How will surface at St George's Park in Gqeberha play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Aiden Markram is the captain of Sunrisers Eastern Cape

The T20 extravaganza in South Africa gets underway today as the third edition of SA20 starts at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The opening game of the tournament will be played between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town. The Sunrisers are the defending, two-time and only champions of SA20 so far and they will be eager to stomp their authority in this season as well.

On the other hand, MI Cape Town will be looking to shrug off a poor 2024 season and start well this time around under Rashid Khan's captaincy. They have some top players like Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Colin Ingram among many others in their squad,

As for the Sunrisers, they will be led by Aiden Markram for the third successive edition and the likes of Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, and Zak Crawley will take the field for them. The opening game of the SA20 is expected to provide a lot of fireworks with both teams hoping to start their campaign on a high.

SEC vs MICT Pitch Report

The surface at St George's Park in Gqebeha is expected to be fresh with this being the start of the season. The pitch is expected to be good for batting with bowlers having something in it to start with. The spinners are also expected to be in the game, however, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

St George's Park - T20 Numbers Game

Total Matches played - 10

Matches won batting first - 4

Matches won bowling first - 6

Average first inns score - 134

Highest total - 180 by IND vs SA

Highest total chased - 154 by SA vs IND

Squads

MI Cape Town Squad: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton(w), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan(c), Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Corbin Bosch, Thomas Kaber, Delano Potgieter, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram(c), Tom Abell, Liam Dawson, Tristan Stubbs(w), David Bedingham, Roelof van der Merwe, Marco Jansen, Craig Overton, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman, Zak Crawley, Patrick Kruger, Simon Harmer, Okuhle Cele, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka