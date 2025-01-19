SEC vs DSG, SA20 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 Durban's Super Giants will aim to get out of a rut against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, having lost a couple of games following a rained off clash

Durban's Super Giants find themselves in a rut having lost two games in a row after a washout since the 2-run win in their opening fixture in the ongoing SA20. The Super Giants have lacked the zip they had last year, which saw them go through to the final but have not been able to put in a collective performance as yet. The Super Giants take on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the reverse fixture, coming off the most recent loss against them.

The Sunrisers after three consecutive losses, finally opened their account. Like skipper Aiden Markram mentioned, they needed one of their top three to get a decent score which Tom Abell did and the rest of the order built on it before the bowling attack led by the likes of Richard Gleeson, Marco Jansen and Ottniel Baartman got too hot to handle for the Super Giants.

The Men in Blue would have learned their lessons from the last game and would want to be a bit more proactive with the bat against a strong team. Yes, the Sunrisers haven't had a great start but this team knows how to make a comeback and win games in a row, having won both the editions so far. Another area, the Super Giants would want to focus on would be the support bowling for Noor Ahmad, who has been magnificent with the ball but needs a bit from Woakes, Keshav Maharajs and the Naveens of the world.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 14, SEC vs DSG

Zak Crawley, Bryce Parsons, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Quinton de Kock (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Richard Gleeson, Noor Ahmad (vc), Naveen-ul-Haq

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Durban's Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Jason Smith, Chris Woakes, Keshav Maharaj(c), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq