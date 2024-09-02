Scotland announce squad for maiden Women's T20 World Cup campaign

Follow us on Image Source : ICC X Scotland have announced their first-ever women's T20 World Cup squad with Kathryn Bryce set to lead

Scotland have announced the squad for their maiden Women's T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE. All-rounder Kathryn Bryce will continue to lead the side which has 13 players from the squad that played in the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. Scotland have added Olivia Bell and Abbi Aitken-Drummond to the 13 from the qualifiers with the duo performing well in the recent tri-series in the Netherlands.

“The makeup and balance of this squad is outstanding. We’ve got match-winners from start to finish within it, which I think is the big difference in the evolution of this squad during my short tenure. People have been putting in crucial performances each time they step onto the field, and that runs right the way through the squad," said Craig Wallace, Scotland women's head coach in a Cricket Scotland release.

Scotland are placed in Group B alongside the likes of England, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh. Scotland take on Bangladesh in the tournament opener on October 3 in Sharjah.

“If you look at the recent Netherlands series, we won five games out of six, and there is a depth in the wider group now, proved by some of those who’ve not been selected but who’ve been pushing and performing all year. It was great to be able to argue about players’ cases in a positive sense based on the work they’ve all produced," Wallace added.

Scotland will head to the UAE in mid-September for a training camp before playing the two official warm-up matches against Pakistan on September 28 and Sri Lanka on September 30. “I am so excited about what lies ahead. If we behave and play the way we have done during the last year, who knows what can happen at the World Cup – we could win as many games as we want to. The players play a great brand of cricket, and have so much belief in themselves, so the possibilities are limitless, really," Wallace further said.