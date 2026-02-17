SCO vs NEP T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Scotland, Nepal look to end their tournament well

New Delhi:

Scotland lock horns against Nepal in their last league stage match in the T20 World Cup 2026. This is now a dead rubber clash between the two teams, with England having beaten Italy in their last game and qualified for the Super Eight stage along with the West Indies. The Scots have won one game from their three outings as they have defeated Italy but ran the West Indies close in their opener. While the spot in the next round is now gone, Scotland will look to make the most of this final league stage outing and end the tournament, which they were not supposed to play if Bangladesh were here, on a high note.

Nepal have suffered a major dent to their confidence and reputation after heavy defeats to Italy (by 10 wickets) and the West Indies (by nine wickets). After an inspiring start against England, where they narrowly lost a last-ball thriller by four runs, Nepal’s campaign has unravelled on the big stage, with the team appearing overwhelmed under pressure. The Rhinos have struggled in all departments, and the third straight loss against the West Indies officially ended their hopes of progressing to the next round. A comprehensive turnaround is now essential, as neither the batting unit nor the bowling attack has consistently delivered. Dipendra Singh Airee’s fighting half-century against the West Indies stood out as the lone bright spot on a flat surface, where early morning moisture and disciplined Caribbean pace bowling exposed Nepal’s technical frailties. The setbacks have once again highlighted the need for greater international exposure across varying conditions, while also underlining concerns over the shot selection and composure of their specialist batters, whose lack of discipline ultimately proved costly.