Australia T20I tour of Scotland: Full schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming - all you need to know

Australian cricket team will take on Scotland for the first time in a bilateral series starting September 4 at the Grange

Scotland men's cricket team will be in action for the historic T20 series against Australia in Edinburgh starting Wednesday, September 4. This will be the first-ever bilateral series between the two teams and given how Scotland stretched the Australian team two months ago in the T20 World Cup, it should keep them in good stead against a strong Australian team, which despite a Super 8 exit from the tournament have kept most of their squad together.

Australia have added a couple of new players to the squad including Jake Fraser-McGurk and Western Australia's Cooper Connolly as they look ahead to the 2026 T20 World Cup but Mitchell Marsh has been retained as captain. Scotland too have have added a couple of players namely Jasper Davidson and Charlie Cassell to their T20 World Cup squad after the duo's good showing in the ICC CWC League 2 matches.

Here's all you need to know about the Scotland vs Australia T20 series:

Full Schedule

1st T20I - September 4

2nd T20I - September 6

3rd T20I - September 7

Squads

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Charlie Cassell, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Jasper Davidson, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Riley Meredith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Match details and live streaming

All three matches of Scotland-Australia series will have a 6:30 PM IST start and will take place at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. The SCO vs AUS T20 series, unfortunately, will not have a live broadcast on TV but the matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.