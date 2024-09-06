SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Scotland vs Australia match in Edinburgh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Australia will take on Scotland in the second T20I of the series in Edinburgh

Australia will be up against Scotland for the second time in the three-match T20 series in Edinburgh on Friday, September 6. Australia literally blew away the hosts in a storm headlined by Travis Head, who is in a sensational form probably across all formats at the moment. Scotland got a reality check as Australia tracked down the target of 155 runs in less than 10 overs.

Scotland got a good start with the bat but fell apart in the middle overs as 154 was never going to be enough against this marauding Australian side. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh combined hit 14 boundaries on the trot, that's how merciless they were. Head probably was more motivated as he mentioned while speaking about what Mark Watt said about 'being after blood' against the Australians and the opening batter ensured there were no crumbs left.

There is a short turnaround and Scotland will have to pick themselves up from that brutality in the first T20I. They were rendered a bit clueless after the powerplay assault but as Watt and others showed later on, they have bowlers to counter the opposition and they will have to build on that since it's a must-win encounter. If Australia choose to bat first, Scotland will have to be aggressive, otherwise it could be another long day for the hosts.

My Dream11 team for SCO vs AUS 2nd T20I

Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh (vc), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Watt, George Munsey, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa (c), Xavier Bartlett

Probable Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Cassell, Jasper Davidson, Brad Wheal

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa