SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: South Africa and New Zealand clash to rewrite history

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

South Africa and New Zealand will look to overcome their past heartbreaks with the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 title on Sunday. South Africa stunned the title favourites Australia to enter the final for the consecutive edition while the White Ferns defeated the former champions West Indies in the second semi-final.

Both teams have previously played in T20 World Cup finals but were left with disappointments. New Zealand women last won the ICC trophy in 2000 when they clinched the ODI World Cup by beating Australia in the final while the Proteas remain without the ICC silverware.