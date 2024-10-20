Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: South Africa and New Zealand clash to rewrite history
Live now

SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: South Africa and New Zealand clash to rewrite history

SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score: New Zealand and South Africa women's cricket team will look to clinch their first-ever T20 World Cup title as they clash in the mouth-watering final in Dubai on Sunday.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2024 18:38 IST
SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score
Image Source : INDIA TV SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

South Africa and New Zealand will look to overcome their past heartbreaks with the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 title on Sunday. South Africa stunned the title favourites Australia to enter the final for the consecutive edition while the White Ferns defeated the former champions West Indies in the second semi-final.

Both teams have previously played in T20 World Cup finals but were left with disappointments. New Zealand women last won the ICC trophy in 2000 when they clinched the ODI World Cup by beating Australia in the final while the Proteas remain without the ICC silverware. 

SA-W vs NZ-W Full Scorecard

 

Live updates :SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Score

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 20, 2024 6:37 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Updates: South Africa's road to final

    South Africa women lost their opening Group B game against title contenders England but made a strong comeback by winning the remaining three games.

    The Proetas sealed the semi-final spot after West Indies stunned England in the last group stage fixture. 

    In the semi-final, South Africa took on the six-time champions Australia. Bowlers did a great job to restrict the mighty Aussies to 134 and then Anneke Bosch scored a brilliant match-winning fifty to guide her team to the final. 

  • Oct 20, 2024 6:30 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Updates

  • Oct 20, 2024 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SA-W vs NZ-W, Women's T20 World Cup Final Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final.

    South Africa and New Zealand clash for their first-ever T20 World Cup title as they also look to end the silverware drought in the summit clash in Dubai.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement