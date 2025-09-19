Sanju Samson surpasses MS Dhoni in major six-hitting record during Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman Sanju Samson put up a fighting fifty against Oman in India's Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Samson has surpassed Indian legend MS Dhoni in a major record list during his knock.

New Delhi:

India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has surpassed legend MS Dhoni in a major six-hitting record during India's Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman on Friday, September 19. Samson slammed a fighting half-century for India in humid conditions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Samson played a tepid 56-run knock from 45 balls as the conditions seemed a bit slow in Abu Dhabi in the first innings. His knock was laced with three sixes and as many fours. Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper batter has surpassed former India captain Dhoni in a major record list during his fighting innings.

Samson has surpassed Dhoni in the list of most sixes hit in T20 cricket. Coming into the game, Samson was tied with Dhoni with 350 sixes in the format and with his three maximums, he has gone past him to have fourth most sixes by an India batter in the T20 format.

Most sixes for India in T20s:

1 - Rohit Sharma: 547 sixes in 463 matches

2 - Virat Kohli: 435 sixes in 414 matches

3 - Suryakumar Yadav: 382 sixes in 328 matches

4 - Sanju Samson: 353 sixes in 307 matches

5 - MS Dhoni: 350 sixes in 405 matches

While Samson held one end up, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel played strong cameos to take India to 188/9. Suryakumar Yadav did not come out to bat as he sent all the players above him. Meanwhile, Oman did a fine job with the bat as, even though the pitch seemed two-paced, they restricted the hard-hitting Indian line-up to under 200.

India had earlier won the toss and had opted to bat first, something which they had not done in their first two matches. "We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs)," Suryakumar said at the toss.

"I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young, lack exposure but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset. We have two changes," Oman captain Jatinder Singh said.