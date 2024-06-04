Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube in; 7 players dropped: Complete list of changes in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Follow us on Image Source : AP There have been a few different faces in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup from the last time as the Men in Blue look to end the title drought

Team India will begin its ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The Indian cricket team has had a good build-up to teh tournament with most of their players getting a good hit-out in the IPL and the warm-up match gave them a good idea of how to go about it in the Big Apple with the uncertainty surrounding the new facility. India have had quite a few faces from the squad that played in Australia in the 2022 edition of the tournament and there are a few changes as well.

Take a look at the full list of changes-

IN:

The biggest inclusion was obviously of Sanju Samson as he himself admitted that he was quite far from selection and had to work his way into the reckoning through the IPL season. Shivam Dube, another IPL star, irrespective of the form of late, forced his way into the side becoming the middle-order enforcer for the Chennai Super Kings. Yashasvi Jaiswal, at the top of the order was another inclusion into the side as in the last 12 months or so, he has shown that ability to be able to play with positive intent and with good temperament as well in both T20Is and Tests.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the last T20 World Cup due to respective injuries. Bumrah, in particular had a terrific IPL season and now is fit and raring to go for the national side. Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are other inclusions while eight players have kept their spots.

OUT:

Among the omissions, the biggest one is of KL Rahul. However, it was on the cards with his strike rate being an issue and his disappointing outings in the last T20 World Cup didn't help and him not being part of the T20 side in the last 18 months since the last tournament was another sign. Dinesh Karthik was a surprise pick the last time but he hasn't been looked at again. Mohammed Shami is recovering from his heel surgery and is expected to be out till August. Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel were not in the scheme of the things in the T20 setup for more than a year and hence they were omitted as well.

India might have looked at an off-spinner this time around as well but with four spinners already in the squad, R Ashwin too wasn't in the scheme of things.

India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Travelling Reserves: Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan