Sanju Samson passes fitness test, set to lead Rajasthan Royals for the remainder of IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is all set to be available for his side's upcoming clash against Punjab Kings as the star batter has passed the fitness test. He will lead RR in their remaining games of the season.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 has finally continued. After being suspended due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan, the marquee event was suspended midway for a week. However, it continued with game 58 of the tournament, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru were slated to take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, rain saw the game being abandoned and washed out. After match 58, fans shift their focus onto the upcoming match. Rajasthan Royals are hosting Punjab Kings in game 59 of the tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 18.

Ahead of the game, there is some brilliant news for Rajasthan Royals. The side’s regular skipper Sanu Samson has been declared fit and available for the side’s clash against Punjab Kings. It is worth noting that Samson has only featured for Royals in just seven matches so far.

He last featured when Royals took on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, his return would be a big boost for the team, and despite having been eliminated from the tournament, Royals will hope to finish their campaign on a good note.

“I passed my fitness test, so I’m available for the game. Yeah, I think 'frustrating' is definitely the right word. It's been very difficult and challenging to watch the games from the dugout. I missed out on many crucial matches, which made it even tougher. Mentally, it was hard to see the team losing and not be able to contribute on the field. But these things are part of a cricketing career. I'm trying to take it in my stride and focus on the positives,” said Samson in the pre-match press conference.

Furthermore, Royals’ ace pacer Jofra Archer will not be available for the side in their upcoming game against Punjab Kings. Archer picked up an injury in Royals’ last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, and his absence could hurt the side in the upcoming clash.