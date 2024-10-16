Sanju Samson jumps 91 places in ICC T20I rankings, achieves career-best ratings

Wednesday, October 16, 2024
     
India cricketer Sanju Samson slammed his maiden T20I century in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. On the back of this knock, he has gained massively in the latest ICC T20I rankings jumping by a staggering 91 places.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 16, 2024 16:16 IST
Sanju Samson, ICC rankings
Image Source : PTI Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson finished the T20I series against Bangladesh with a 40-ball century at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was arguably the last chance for him to prove his mettle in the shortest format after failing in the earlier two matches and Samson grabbed it with both hands playing a tremendous knock.

He smashed 111 runs off just 47 deliveries with 11 fours and 8 sixes and has jumped a staggering 91 places in the latest ICC T20I rankings. He was at the 156th position in the rankings in the last update but is now at the 65th place. Moreover, Samson has also achieved his career-best ratings in T20 Internationals. He boasts of 449 rating points now, the same as Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed.

Among other Indian batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal has dropped a place to sixth after missing the series against Bangladesh. The same has happened with Ruturaj Gaikwad who is dropped out of the top 10 batters completely. Rinku Singh was one of the stars for India in the T20I series and he has jumped 32 places to 43rd in the rankings.

As far as the bowlers are concerned, Ravi Bishnoi is back in the top 10 rankings after playing only one T20I against Bangladesh. He has climbed four places after returning with figures of 3/30 in four overs and is at 8th place while Arshdeep Singh has slipped four positions after missing out on the third T20I.

Meanwhile, Gudakesh Motie of the West Indies is now at the second position in the rankings after his brilliant show in the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka. He is only 14 rating points behind Adil Rashid who is on top of the bowlers' rankings. Travis Head remains on top of the T20I batting rankings with 881 ratings even as Suryakumar Yadav is next at 818 rating points.

