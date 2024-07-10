Sanju Samson, Jaiswal return among 3 changes? India's likely playing XI for 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson is set to return to India's T20 line-up for the first time since January 2024 during the Afghanistan series

The young dashing Indian batting flexed its muscles and how a day after a disappointing start to the new era in T20Is in the ongoing Zimbabwe series. After a loss in the opening game, the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh helped India come to the party big time in the second T20I with the bat. 234 was always going to be a steep chase for Zimbabwe. Now after that series-levelling win, the Indian team will undergo a few changes to the line-up with the T20 World Cup-winning trio returning to the squad after a week of celebrations.

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal will come into the playing XI straight away which means that the debutant in the second T20I Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel, who was the wicketkeeper in the first couple of games might have to make way for the duo. Since both Samson and Jaiswal didn't play a single game in the T20 World Cup, they will get their chance but does Shivam Dube come into the line-up as well? That will be something for the team management to think about given Riyan Parag got just one chance and dropping so soon might not be great for his confidence.

Team India played an extra batter in the last game and could stick with the same combination albeit with a couple of changes. The rest of the XI is likely to remain the same. However, with Jaiswal coming in now and Abhishek Sharma smashing a century a couple of days ago, the Indian team might well be playing with as many as four openers but which two will open the innings in the third T20I? With Gaikwad doing well at No 3, there's a case for Gill to drop himself to No 4, with the likes of Samson and Rinku following them. But will the team management and captain Gill himself take that chance?

Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar will be the four genuine bowling options and India might resist a change in that line-up just yet.

India's likely playing XI for 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube/Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar