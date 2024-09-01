Samit Dravid reacts to India U19 call-up for multi-format home series against Australia | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : STAR SPORTS KANNADA Samit Dravid.

Samit Dravid's hard world finally paid dividends when he was selected by the Junior Selection Committee in India's U19 squads for the multi-format home series against Australia on Saturday, August 31.

The news has brought plenty of happiness to the budding cricketer and he thanked everyone for their warm wishes.

"First of all, I am very happy to be selected and thank you for all your wishes. I think I am feeling great, I worked very hard for this moment," Samit said while speaking to Star Sports Kannada.

Watch Samit Dravid's reaction to India U19 call-up:

Samit is a part of both one-day and four-day squads. He has been rewarded for his excellent outing in the Cooch Behar Trophy. In the four-day format tournament for under-19 cricketers, Samit aggregated 362 runs and also snared 16 scalps as Karnataka claimed the title after defeating Mumbai in the final.

The 18-year-old is a right-handed batter and also bowls right-arm medium. He is currently representing Mysuru Warriors in the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Karnataka. However, he has not been able to showcase any splendid performances and that is the reason why he was not picked up in the playing XI for the second semifinal against Hubli Tigers.

Mysuru will play Bengaluru Blasters in the final of the tournament on Sunday, September 1.

India U-19 50-over squad for Australia series:

Rudra Patel (vc)(GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohamed Amaan (capt) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (wk) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohammed Enaan (KCA)

India U-19 squad four-day squad for Australia series:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (vc) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (capt) (MPCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (wk) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (wk) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohammed Enaan (KCA)