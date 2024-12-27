Sam Konstas and Ben Curran shatter Prithvi Shaw's long-standing record on Test debuts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND BEN CURRAN'S INSTAGRAM Sam Konstas and Ben Curran.

Sam Konstas and Ben Curran enjoyed memorable Test debuts on Thursday (December 26) as they struck lightning-fast fifties to put their respective sides into the driving seat.

While Konstas did it against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Ben scored his half-century against Afghanistan at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Notably, both players sprinted to their half-centuries and shattered a special record held by Prithvi Shaw.

Notably, Konstas took just 13.1 overs to reach his fifty, whereas Curran took 16.5 overs to reach his fifty. Thus, both Curran and Konstas broke the record for the fewest overs taken to reach a fifty on Test debut. The record now belongs to Konstas who did it in a much quicker time compared to Curran.

The record previously belonged to Prithvi who had registered a half-century in just 17.4 overs against West Indies on his Test debut at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot in October 2018.

Least number of overs taken to reach a fifty on Test debut

Player Overs taken Opponent Year Sam Konstas 13.1 India 2024 Ben Curran 16.5 Afghanistan 2024 Prithvi Shaw 17.4 West Indies 2018 Alviro Petersen 19.5 India 2010

Meanwhile, Konstas scored 60 on debut and took the Indian bowling attack by surprise. The 19-year-old scored struck six fours and two sixes and batted at a strike rate of 92.30. He got Australia off to a flyer and laid the foundation for a massive first innings total.

On the other hand, Ben, brother of Sam and Tom, outscored Konstas and got out for 68 off 74 balls. The southpaw hammered 11 boundaries and faced a total of 74 balls during his stay in the middle. Notably, Ben has moved to Zimbabwe from England and is looking to serve the Chevrons unlike his siblings, who have played international cricket for the Three Lions.