Saturday, December 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Saim Ayub among four nominees for ICC’s Men's Emerging Cricketer of The Year 2024 award

Saim Ayub among four nominees for ICC’s Men's Emerging Cricketer of The Year 2024 award

Saim Ayub broke into international scenes with sensational impact in all formats in 2024, scoring 1254 runs in 41 innings. He faces tough competition from England's rising pace bowler Gus Atkinson for the Emerging Cricketer of The Year 2024 award.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 28, 2024 16:25 IST, Updated : Dec 28, 2024 16:52 IST
ICC’s Men's Emerging Cricketer of The Year nominees
Image Source : AP ICC’s Men's Emerging Cricketer of The Year nominees

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the nominees for the Men's Emerging Cricketer of The Year 2024 on Saturday, December 28. Pakistan's rising star Saim Ayub leads the race after a stellar breakthrough in his international career in 2024.

England's fast bowler Gus Atkinson, West Indies' rising youngster Shamar Joseph and Sri Lanka's batting all-rounder Kamindu Mendis are also nominated for the prestigious annual ICC award. 

After a slow start to his T20I career in 2023, Ayub made his Test and ODI debut this year and was able to display his potential with consistent performances in all three formats. He finished the 2024 year with 1254 runs in 41 international innings, the most runs by any Pakistani cricketer.

Ayub's big impact with a bat came in ODIs, as he smashed 515 runs in just 9 innings with the help of three brilliant hundreds. He equalled Imam-ul-Haq's record for the fastest to 500 ODI runs during his latest innings against South Africa where he smashed 101 runs in Johannesburg.

The 22-year-old spin all-rounder also made an impact with a ball to prove his all-round skills in 2024. He took 9 wickets in 13 international innings at an average of 35.66 and an impressive economy rate of 5.37. 

Related Stories
WATCH: MCG goes gaga over Siraj playing out Cummins' 3 deliveries to let Nitish get to his century

WATCH: MCG goes gaga over Siraj playing out Cummins' 3 deliveries to let Nitish get to his century

Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell break 10-year-old New Zealand partnership record in 1st T20I vs SL

Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell break 10-year-old New Zealand partnership record in 1st T20I vs SL

Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks 122-year-old record at MCG with his maiden hundred in Boxing Day Test

Nitish Kumar Reddy breaks 122-year-old record at MCG with his maiden hundred in Boxing Day Test

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement