Down the memory lane: Sachin Tendulkar's top 5 Test knocks

Tendulkar eventually ended with 51 test centuries to his name.

Indian cricket has been blessed with a lot of legends. From Sunil Gavaskar to Virat Kohli, from Kapil Dev to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, these names are synonymous with greatness. They are absolute legends.

But there is one man that went over and above all the greatness one can imagine. The master-blaster, the legend, the architect of the Desert Storm, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar.

There is one thing about Sachin that sets him apart from his counterparts. His longetivity. 24 years to be exact. To be so good for so long is no small feat. That's why the world of cricket often refers him as the greatest of all time.

Over the years, Sachin has played some knocks that have inspired generations to come. As he turns 49 today, let's have a look at five of his greatest Test knocks.

2004: 241 vs Australia, Sydney

Arguably Sachin's greatest knock in Test cricket came in 2004. By this time it was quite clear that Sachin had a special liking for this ground.

Modern-day test cricket is increasingly becoming all about the counterattack. The moment the going gets tough, the batters look to break the shackles and try to put the pressure back on the bowlers. Attack is the best form of defence, is the mantra these days.

Sachin's 241 not-out at the SCG will always be remebered as something the fore-fathers of Test cricket would be proud of. Grit, determination, willpower, and patience. These were the qualities that defined this knock. He eliminated the cover-drive from his inventory of strokes and just played on the on-side.

With the series beautifully poised at 1-1. Sachin's SCG epic - 241 off 436 helped India draw the match, and the series.

1999: 136 vs Pakistan, Chennai

India vs Pakistan is called the mother of all cricketing battles. There is something different about these games. It brings the best out of players, even if it putting their body on the line.

Heading into the match, Sachin's back problem needed no introduction. The pain got worse during the game, and it was clear that Sachin was struggling. But he kept going against the likes of Wasim, Waqar, Saqlain and notched up a socre of 136 in pursuit of 271 set by Pakistan.

The team eventually ended on the wrong side of the result, but Tendulkar's determination and his never give-up attitude earned him a lot of respect.

1997: 169 vs South Africa, Cape Town

Taking on South Africa at home has always been a daunting task for any visiting team. Add to it the likes of Allan Donald & Shaun Pollock running in, and you have the recipe for total destruction.

The Indian team faced the wrath of SA's attack as half the team was back in the hut in no time. Sachin Tendulkar played aggressively to put the pressure back on the Proteas.

He played every shot in the book, notched up a personal score of 169 and took his team to safety.

2002: 117 vs West Indies, Queen’s Park Oval

In what marked Sachin's first Test 100 in the West Indies, the master-blaster put on an exhibition at the Queen's Park Oval. On a pitch that was conducive for the pacers, Tendulkar unleashed his wide array of shots to put Caribbeans on the back foot.

What makes this innings even special, is the fact that India lost quick-wickets early on. When Sachin came on to bat, the West Indian bowlers had thier tail up. He came in, wheathered the storm, dominated, and then made a magnifiecent 117.

1990: 119* vs England, Old Trafford

Although there are quite a few knocks that are more glamorous than this one, it still manages to stand out. Sachin was just 17-years-old when when the took the attack back to the English bowlers.

Facing the likes of Fraser and Malcolm on a seam friendly track is no mean feat. All this, coupled with the fact that he walked out to bat in a pressure sitaution, makes this knock one of his best. Tendulkar kept the English bowlers at bay and remained unbeaten on a well-made 119. The knock helped India save the match, and was just a teaser for the things to come in the future.