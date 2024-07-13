Yuvraj Singh, Babar Azam lead farewell texts as James Anderson prepares for life after cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson bids farewell to international cricket.

James Anderson's international playing career came to a standstill on Friday, July 12 at Lord's after England made mincemeat of West Indies by an innings and 114 runs. Anderson, 41, claimed figures of 1/26 and 3/32 in the two innings of the Test match and finished his playing career with 704 Test dismissals and 991 wickets across the three formats of the game.

Anderson's departure brings curtains on an international career that lasted for over two decades and saw him make a mockery of batters, especially in Test cricket. However, his retirement has brought batters and bowlers together in wishing him all the very best for what lies ahead.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar appeared in a video to share his thoughts on Anderson's playing career and also posted a beautiful message on 'X' to lavish praise on the English legend.

"Hey Jimmy! You've bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here's a little wish as you bid goodbye. It has been a joy to watch you bowl - with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You've inspired generations with your game. Wish you a wonderful life ahead with good health and happiness as you put those new shoes on for the most important spell of your life - the time with family," Sachin posted on 'X'.

Sachin's opening partner Virender Sehwag also reacted to Anderson's retirement and hailed him for his longevity in the sport.

"What a great career, Jimmy. An immortal record, don’t see any fast bowler surpassing 704 test wickets, don’t see any fast bower playing anywhere close to 188 Test matches. The longevity speaks volumes of the character, resilience and spirit. Congratulations on a great career. #JamesAnderson," Sehwag posted on 'X'.

Pakistan's white-ball captain Babar Azam also jumped on the bandwagon and paid his "respect" to one of the "greatest players" to play the "beautiful game".

Here's how other cricketers reacted to James Anderson's retirement: