SA20: Window for next three seasons revealed, next edition likely to begin on Boxing day

Season four of the SA20 is all set to kick off on Boxing Day later this year. The announcement for the same was made on Monday, February 3. The league has also been deciding on the windows for the next three seasons. The start of the marquee event has been brought closer to the Christmas week for the fourth season, which is the prime time in the South African cricket calendar.

The near Christmas schedule was only possible due to South Africa not having any home Test matches scheduled for the 2025-26 summer. Furthermore, the fifth and sixth seasons of the SA20 will be reverted to the second week of January, likely kicking off on January 9 in both 2027 and 2028.

According to the reports, the dates provided are not the exact start and end dates of the tournament but are simply windows within which it will be played. In the 2025-26 season, the Proteas will travel to India for an all-format tour in November-December before the players return for the SA20.

Furthermore, with the fourth season of the SA20 expected to kick off on Boxing Day, the availability of several players could take a hit. With the Ashes running on until the 8th of January, England star Joe Root is likely to miss the competition.

SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith also came forward and talked about how the window confirmation for three years is sure to bring a sense of certainty to stakeholders. "Confirming the Betway SA20 window for a three-year period allows the league to bring certainty to all stakeholders and assists in securing our place when planning the global calendar. We know fans respond particularly well to weekend and holiday fixtures, and with the ICC T20 World Cup in early February next year, our Season 4 dates provide the unique opportunity to capitalise on South Africa's peak cricket season and key public holidays,” Smith told ESPNcricinfo.

SA20 windows for the next three seasons

SA20 season four: December 26, 2025, to January 26, 2026

SA20 season five: January 9 to February 14, 2027

SA20 season six: January 9 to February 13, 2028