SA vs WI 1st T20I Live cricket score: South Africa opt to bowl in series opener at Paarl SA vs WI 1st T20I Live cricket score: South Africa face West Indies in their last series before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Proteas will look to make the most of the assignment after losing the series to India.

New Delhi: South Africa lock horns against the West Indies in a three-match T20I series at home as they look to fine-tune their final preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026. The Proteas lost the five-match T20I series to India 3-1 and will look to iron out their team combinations ahead of the tournament.