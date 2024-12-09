SA vs PAK T20I series: From squads, live telecast, to schedule, here is all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Heinrich Klaasen and Haris Rauf.

Pakistan begin their all-format tour of South Africa with a three-match T20I series starting from December 10 onwards. With the focus being around the World Test Championship final scenarios and the T20 World Cup 2026 being far currently, this T20I series calls for less attention.

A few hours ago South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in the second and final Test of their home series to keep their WTC final hopes very much on track. The Proteas have got the better of the Lankan Lions in the series 2-0 and would now hope to make the final push towards the Lord's summit clash when they face Pakistan in Tests later in the month.

But the tour will kick start in Durban with the first T20I. Heinrich Klaasen was named stand-in captain as Aiden Markram has just been part of the second Test win against the Lankan Lions. Due to the short turn-around between the Test and the T20I series, none of the Test players will be available for the first game.

Only a handful of players like Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi look assured of a place in the T20I playing XI when the full-strength squad assembles.

Pakistan have called back some of their stars who missed the Zimbabwe tour back into the squad. Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are all back in the team.

Schedule of the South Africa vs Pakistan T20I series:

The T20I series will kick start on December 10 at Kingsmead, Durban. The second game will take place in Centurion on December 13, followed by the final one in Johannesburg on December 14. All the matches will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

First T20I, December 10, Durban at 9:30 PM IST

Second T20I, December 13, Centurion at 9:30 PM IST

Third T20I, December 14, Johannesburg at 9:30 PM IST

T20I Squads:

South Africa's squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan's squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan (wk)

When and where to watch the series live in India?

Fans can watch the SA vs PAK T20I series on Sports18 - 1 on television. They can catch the action live online on JioCinema.