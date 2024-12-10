SA vs PAK 1st T20I Pitch Report: How will surface at Kingsmead, Durban play?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY SA vs PAK 1st T20I will be played at Kingsmead, Durban

Pakistan's tour of South Africa is set to get underway today with the three-match T20I series. The opener is scheduled to be played at Kingsmead in Durban even as the hosts will be keen on shrugging off the series defeat at the hands of India. South Africa lost the four-match series 3-1 to India and under Heinrich Klaasen's captaincy, the team will be looking to start the series on a high.

Pakistan welcome Babar Azam back into the team after he was rested for the Zimbabwe tour. Most players have flown directly from Zimbabwe to the rainbow nation after winning the ODI and T20I series. However, the visitors lost the last T20I against the African nation and must be up for the challenge on the demanding surfaces in South Africa.

SA vs PAK - Kingsmead, Durban pitch report

The Kingsmead in Durban has hosted 23 T20Is so far and it is known to produce some of the high-scoring matches in the shortest format. Australia plundered the highest total at the venue last year when they amassed 226 runs in 20 overs. In the same series, Australia registered the highest chase here gunning down the 191-run target against the hosts. Even India smashed 202 runs batting first in the previous series. Even though the average score batting first here in all T20 matches played is 155, expect a high-scoring encounter.

Kingsmead, Durban - T20I Numbers Game

Matches played - 23

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 9

Average first inns score - 155

Highest total - 226 by AUS vs SA

Highest total chased - 191 by AUS vs SA

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen(w/c), David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Kwena Maphaka