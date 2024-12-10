Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     
SA vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Score: South Africa opt to bat first, Babar-Rizwan-Shaeen return for Pakistan

SA vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Score: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan return to T20I setup after being given rest in the recent Zimbabwe tour. Star wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen leads the South African team in the absence of captain Aiden Markram.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Dec 10, 2024 20:21 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 21:26 IST
SA vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Score
Image Source : PTI/GETTY SA vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Score

SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

South Africa and Pakistan will kick off the highly-anticipated multi-format series with the first T20I game in Durban on Tuesday. Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are returning to the T20I setup after being given rest in the recent Zimbabwe series and are included in the playing XI for tonight's game.

Heinrich Klaasen leads the hosts as the majority of the star players are rested due to their recent involvements in the Test series against Sri Lanka. South Africa are also looking to make a strong comeback after a 1-3 T20I series loss against India at home last month.

 

Live updates :SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 10, 2024 9:26 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    South Africa's recent performance

    1. November 08, 2024, 1st T20I, South Africa vs India: India won by 61 runs

    2. November 10, 2024, 2nd T20I, South Africa vs India: South Africa won by 3 wickets

    3. November 13, 2024, 3rd T20I, South Africa vs India: India won by 11 runs

    4. November 15, 2024, 4th T20I, South Africa vs India: India won by 135 runs

  • Dec 10, 2024 9:19 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Pakistan's recent performance

    1. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan (December 1, 2024); Pakistan won by 57 runs
    2. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan (December 3, 2024): Pakistan won by 10 runs
    3. Zimbabwe vs Pakistan (December 5, 2024): Zimbabwe won by two wickets
  • Dec 10, 2024 9:12 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Pakistan's Playing XI

    Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

  • Dec 10, 2024 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    South Africa's Playing XI

    Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Mathew Breetzke, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman

  • Dec 10, 2024 9:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Toss

    Heinrich Klaasen has won the toss and South Africa will bat first tonight.

  • Dec 10, 2024 8:50 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates: South Africa Squad

    Heinrich Klaasen (c & wk), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Kwena Maphaka.

  • Dec 10, 2024 8:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Babar Azam to open

  • Dec 10, 2024 8:40 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Pakistan Playing XI confirmed

    Pakistan have announced their playing XI for today's game well before the toss.

    Babar Azam is set to open an innings with captain Mohammad Rizwan, so, it's Saim Ayub at No.3.

    Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf,  Abrar Ahmed.

  • Dec 10, 2024 8:37 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates

    Match Details

    Match: 1st ODI

    Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

    Date & Time: Tuesday, December 10, 9:30 PM IST (6 PM Local Time), Toss at 9 PM IST

  • Dec 10, 2024 8:30 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Coverage

    Hello everyone and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the South Africa vs Pakistan T20I game.

    South Africa hosts Pakistan in the first T20I game of the three-match series at Kingsmead and will target a winning start. Pakistan are boosted by the return of senior cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

    Pakistan have dominated the Proteas in their recent T20I meetings with four wins in the last five encounters are clear favourites to win today as the hosts miss their key players for the entire series.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores and regular match updates here...

