SA vs PAK, 1st T20I Live Score: South Africa opt to bat first, Babar-Rizwan-Shaeen return for Pakistan

SA vs PAK 1st T20I Live Score, Match Updates and HighlightsSouth Africa and Pakistan will kick off the highly-anticipated multi-format series with the first T20I game in Durban on Tuesday. Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are returning to the T20I setup after being given rest in the recent Zimbabwe series and are included in the playing XI for tonight's game.
Heinrich Klaasen leads the hosts as the majority of the star players are rested due to their recent involvements in the Test series against Sri Lanka. South Africa are also looking to make a strong comeback after a 1-3 T20I series loss against India at home last month.