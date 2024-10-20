SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 final pitch report: How will surface at Dubai International Cricket Stadium play?

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Devine.

SA vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 final pitch report: After battling hard for over two weeks, South Africa and New Zealand are on the verge of creating history. None of them have ever won a T20 World Cup and it will be the first time any of those get their hands on the coveted trophy for which 10 teams were fighting in UAE.

The two teams have come close to winning the title previously. The Proteas were the 2023 runners-up to Australia, while the White Ferns were second in 2009 and 2010. Neither of the two was expected to make the final in 2024 but now stands one step short of clinching world glory.

Here is how the pitch is expected to play at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium ahead of the final.

The pitch conditions at the Dubai-based venue have offered the spinners decent help. The pitch has turned, and the slower balls have also troubled the batters. Of the 11 matches played in Dubai, seven have been won by the chasing sides, including two superb chases by West Indies (against England) and by South Africa (against Australia).

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 92

Matches Won Batting First - 45 (48.91%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 47 (51.09%)

Matches Won Winning Toss - 52 (56.52%)

Matches Won Losing Toss - 40 (43.48%)

Highest Team Innings - 212/2 (India) vs Afghanistan

Lowest Team Innings - 55 (West Indies) vs England

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 184/8 (Sri Lanka) vs Bangladesh

Average Score Batting First - 145

Squads:

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(w), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Mieke de Ridder

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek