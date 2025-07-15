SA vs NZ Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for South Africa vs New Zealand T20 tri-series match in Harare South Africa didn't play a perfect game against Zimbabwe on Monday, but did get a few things quite right to get what was an easy win in the end. However, New Zealand will test the young Proteas side a bit more on Wednesday as the Champions Trophy finalists get their first feel of the tri-series.

Harare:

New Zealand sweat on the availability of the players, who were part of the Major League Cricket (MLC) final and hence added the likes of Tim Robinson, Mitch Hay and Jimmy Neesham as cover for contingency. New Zealand take on South Africa in their opening game of the tri-series in Harare on Wednesday, July 15. It's a strange game to preview when the availability of the regulars like Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips is unknown, but on full-strength, the Black Caps have the strongest squad among the three sides. How they can get it on the pitch will be key.

South Africa began well, albeit not perfectly and they got the result against Zimbabwe in the opening game. The likes of Rubin Hermann, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde and Dewald Brevis performing were all good signs for the Proteas going into the second game against a tougher opposition in New Zealand, who, with their bowling attack of Will O'Rourke, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner, are a dangerous prospect to face for any batting line-up.

South Africa will be keen to get the second win on the board and get on foot in the door towards the finale and if New Zealand are without some of their key batters, they will never get a better chance.

My Dream11 team for SA vs NZ, T20 tri-series Match 2

Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tim Seifert, Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis (c), Mitchell Santner, William O'Rourke, Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, George Linde (vc), Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi

Playing XIs

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson/Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay/Mark Chapman, James Neesham/Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, William O'Rourke, Matt Henry