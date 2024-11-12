SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team and captaincy picks for 3rd T20I in Centurion

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY SA vs IND 3rd T20I Dream11 Team

SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction: The Indian cricket team will be looking to make a quick comeback in the third T20I game against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday. The Proteas pulled off a deserving three-wicket win in the second match to level the four-match series to 1-1 and will enter the forthcoming game as favourites.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue dominated the opening game but stumbled to just 124 total in the second game. Varun Chakravarthy picked five wickets to continue to sensational comeback to international cricket but batters struggled to contribute in Gqeberha.

Match Details:

Match: India tour of South Africa 2024, 3rd T20 match

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 12 at 8:30 PM IST and 05:00 PM Local Time (Toss at 8:00 PM IST)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sports18 Network and Jiocinema

SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs (VC)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen (C), Axar Patel

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Gerald Coetzee

SA vs IND Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Sanju Samson: The in-form Indian wicketkeeper batter registered a duck in the last game but scored two quickfire centuries in his previous two T20I innings. Samson has already won 170 points in the Dream11 fantasy points and will be a safe captaincy pick on Wednesday.

Marco Jansen: The pace all-rounder has been in great touch with both bat and ball on his return. Jansen has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 6.12 and has scored 19 runs. He has claimed 133 fantasy points in Dream11 in this series, the highest among all-rounders.

SA vs IND 3rd T20I Predicted Playing XIs:

India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ramandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Dayal, Varun Chakaravarthy.

South Africa probable XI: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla.