South Africa equal longest winning streak in T20 World Cup history, break India's record

Thursday, June 27, 2024
     
South Africa smashed Afghanistan to qualify for their maiden men's T20 World Cup final with eight successive wins in the ongoing edition. South Africa are still unbeaten and their eight wins are now the joint-highest number of wins in a row in T20 World Cup history as they left India behind.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2024 13:57 IST
South Africa continued its unbeaten run in the semi-finals
Image Source : AP South Africa continued its unbeaten run in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup as they advanced to their maiden men's senior final

South Africa dismissed Afghanistan from their presence to finally get a complete game they have been waiting for in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to advance to their maiden final. Afghanistan chose to bat first and went with their bets chance of winning, by defending, however, the tricky pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad didn't allow their batters to play their natural game and South African bowlers were all over them like a rash.

56 was never going to be challenging and South Africa continued their unbeaten run in the ongoing T20 World Cup as this was their 8th consecutive win. South Africa already have the most number of wins for a team in a T20 World Cup edition and now have the joint-longest winning streak in the tournament history as they equalled Australia's record of eight consecutive wins.

South Africa surpassed India, who had their longest streak of seven wins in a row from 2012 to 2014 T20 World Cup while England and Sri Lanka have won six each. This is also South Africa's longest winning streak in T20Is as they bettered their previous best of seven wins in 2009 and 2021.

Most consecutive wins in T20 World Cups

8* - South Africa (SL, NED, BAN, NEP, USA, ENG, WI, AFG in 2024)

8 - Australia (SL, NR, IRE, AFG in 2022; OMA, ENG, NAM, SCO, BAN in 2024)
7 - India (PAK, SA in 2012; PAK, WI, BAN, AUS, SA in 2014)
6 - England (PAK, SA, NZ, SL, AUS in 2010; AFG in 2012)
6 - Australia (PAK, BAN, IND, SL, WI, PAK in 2010)
6 - Sri Lanka (AUS, WI, PAK, IRE, NZ, WI in 2009)

South Africa will be hoping to take that number to nine as they await their opponent for the final with India and England up against each other in the second semi-final in Guyana. India too are unbeaten in this tournament with six wins so far and if they win the semis, they will equal their longest streak of seven wins.

