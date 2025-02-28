Ryan ten Doeschate indicates changes in India's playing XI, selection still a dilemma India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate opened up on the importance of beating New Zealand and carrying the momentum to the semi-final but indicated that a few players might be rested as they will get only one day rest in between.

The Indian team is still in a dilemma whether to bench some of the players in the final league game against New Zealand or play them. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing the Black Caps on March 2, followed by their semi-final game on March 4. A rest for some of the senior cricketers would mean that they will be fresh for the semis but the team management doesn’t want the move to kill their momentum in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

India won back-to-back matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan and a defeat against New Zealand can put them under pressure ahead of the semis. The team management understands that and for the same reason, nothing has been decided so far. A few reports claimed that Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami might get a rest but KL Rahul in the press conference stated that it might not be the case.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate meanwhile noted that the semi-final match is the priority but added the importance of finding the right balance. He believes that beating New Zealand is key to carrying the momentum and mentioned that the team wants to head to the semi-final as the league leaders.

“We've had two pretty tough training sessions, so that's been the preparation. In terms of the bench strength, I think the priority is making sure that we have our best guys available and fully fit for the second game (semifinal on March 4)," Doeschate told reporters.

“But we also don't want to rest them for another two days. So to get that balance right, we might just try to share the bowling out a little bit. But we obviously want to win against New Zealand as well. It's important that we keep that momentum going. And obviously to top the group as well. So the balance of those two things I just mentioned for the selection to be thought about," he added.