Ruturaj Gaikwad's India C edge-past Shreyas Iyer-led India D in Duleep Trophy thriller in Anantpur

Ruturaj Gaikwad's India C edged past Shreyas Iyer-led India D in a low-scoring thriller at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur. On a pitch which offered assistance for both the batters and the bowlers, India C chased down 233 with four wickets in hand.

Abishek Porel held his composure to drive his team home after jitters in their run-chase. They were cruising well at 165/2 with Rajat Patidar and Aryan Juyal well set but Saransh Jain, who had taken out both the openers before, got two more wickets to add spice to the contest. Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel got a wicket each as the match swung on its pendulum. However, a cool-headed knock of 35 from Porel took India C home.

More to follow...