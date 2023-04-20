RR vs LSG: KL Rahul handed fine for breaching IPL Code of Conduct in game against Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI KL Rahul fined after RR vs LSG game

RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate in the game against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul has been handed a fine of Rs 12 lakh as this was his team's first offence under the slow over rate. LSG defeated RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday.

IPL released a statement, revealing the breach of the Code of Conduct. "Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday. As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, this is not the first case of captains being fined due to slow over-rate. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav was fined for Mumbai's slow over-rate in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. GT captain Hardik Pandya and RR skipper Sanju Samson were handed slow-over-rate fines too. Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team's slow over-rate in the game against Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson was also Rs 12 lakh for RR's slow over rate against Chennai Super Kings.

