RR vs KKR IPL 2025 live cricket score: After losing their IPL 2025 openers, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders face each other in their second match as they look for their first points. KKR played the IPL 2025 opener and went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while RR faced the brunt of the batting might of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Riyan Parag will be leading the Rajasthan Royals at his hometown in Guwahati as Sanju Samson continues to be used as an Impact substitute. However, veteran skipper Ajinkya Rahane would be under the pump after losing the first match to RCB. He will want his team to open its account quickly.

