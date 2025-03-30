RR vs CSK IPL 2025 live cricket score: Winless Rajasthan face wounded Chennai in last game in Guwahati

Advertisement
RR vs CSK IPL 2025 live cricket score: Rajasthan Royals are winless in the Indian Premier League 2025 so far after losing their first two matches, while Chennai Super Kings have a win and a loss in their opening two fixtures.

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. Image Source : AP
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 live cricket score: Winless Rajasthan Royals search for their first points as they lock horns against the wounded Chennai Super Kings in match 11 in the Indian Premier League 2025. RR faced defeats in their first two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, while CSK faced a drubbing from Royal Challengers Bengaluru after winning the opening fixture against Mumbai Indians. 

RR do not boast a strong record at their second home stadium - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. They will look to course correct their record at the venue.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :RR vs CSK IPL 2025 latest updates

  • 6:48 PM (IST)Mar 30, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Squads

    Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

    Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag(c), Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

  • 6:40 PM (IST)Mar 30, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    RR vs CSK in Guwahati!!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2025. It's Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. RR are looking for their first win, while CSK are wounded after their loss to RCB in their previous encounter. This shall be a cracker of a game. Stay tuned for all the updates.

Top News

