RR vs CSK IPL 2025 live cricket score: Winless Rajasthan face wounded Chennai in last game in Guwahati

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 live cricket score: Winless Rajasthan face wounded Chennai in last game in GuwahatiRR vs CSK IPL 2025 live cricket score: Winless Rajasthan Royals search for their first points as they lock horns against the wounded Chennai Super Kings in match 11 in the Indian Premier League 2025. RR faced defeats in their first two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, while CSK faced a drubbing from Royal Challengers Bengaluru after winning the opening fixture against Mumbai Indians.
RR do not boast a strong record at their second home stadium - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. They will look to course correct their record at the venue.