Sunday, November 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign potential captain Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore in IPL auction 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign potential captain Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore in IPL auction 2025

After an impressive 2024 IPL season with KKR, the star English wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt triggered an expected intense bidding war at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah. RCB splashed a big amount to sign Salt after signing Liam Livingstone.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2024 19:58 IST
Phil Salt at the IPL mega auction 2025
Image Source : INDIA TV Phil Salt at the IPL mega auction 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed the star English wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore in the IPL mega auction on Sunday. RCB overcame a strong challenge for Kolkata Knight Riders to sign a potential captaincy candidate for the IPL 2025.

After releasing their captain Faf du Plessis, the RCB were in a hunt for the new captain for the 2025 edition. RCB tried to sign their former star KL Rahul who went to Delhi Capitals but managed to sign Salt for just Rs 11.50 crore.

Salt, the world no.2 T20I batter in the ICC rankings, has been tipped to succeed Jos Buttler as England's new white-ball captain. The Challengers were also in the market for a new wicketkeeper after Dinesh Karthik's retirement at the end of the last season.

Related Stories
Ravichandran Ashwin returns home after 9 years as CSK splash big money in IPL mega auction 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin returns home after 9 years as CSK splash big money in IPL mega auction 2025

Venkatesh Iyer shocker! KKR spends whopping Rs 23.75 crore on star MP all-rounder

Venkatesh Iyer shocker! KKR spends whopping Rs 23.75 crore on star MP all-rounder

Mitchell Starc suffers loss of more than 50 per cent as Delhi Capitals lap him at IPL auction

Mitchell Starc suffers loss of more than 50 per cent as Delhi Capitals lap him at IPL auction

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X