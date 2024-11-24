Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign potential captain Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore in IPL auction 2025

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Phil Salt at the IPL mega auction 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed the star English wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore in the IPL mega auction on Sunday. RCB overcame a strong challenge for Kolkata Knight Riders to sign a potential captaincy candidate for the IPL 2025.

After releasing their captain Faf du Plessis, the RCB were in a hunt for the new captain for the 2025 edition. RCB tried to sign their former star KL Rahul who went to Delhi Capitals but managed to sign Salt for just Rs 11.50 crore.

Salt, the world no.2 T20I batter in the ICC rankings, has been tipped to succeed Jos Buttler as England's new white-ball captain. The Challengers were also in the market for a new wicketkeeper after Dinesh Karthik's retirement at the end of the last season.

More to follow...