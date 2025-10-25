Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to play Vijay Hazare Trophy? Shubman Gill shares update Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred in India’s nine-wicket win over Australia in the final ODI, but signs of rust remain. Discussions on playing domestic cricket may follow to keep them match-ready ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Sydney:

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred in India’s nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but questions linger over their future and fitness for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit scored 121 and Kohli 74, combining for an unbeaten 168-run partnership for the second wicket, guiding India to victory after Australia were restricted to 236 at SCG. Despite their heroics, both veterans showed signs of rust initially, having played limited competitive cricket since retiring from Tests and T20Is.

Keeping that in mind, India ODI captain Shubman Gill indicated that the senior players might need more match practice, hinting at their possible participation in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2025.

“Right now, we haven't had any discussions. There's not much gap left for the South Africa series. There's a bit of a gap between the South Africa and New Zealand series. We will have discussions after the South Africa series, and we will decide on how to keep the players in touch,” Gill said when asked if the team management had a discussion about their future in domestic cricket.

Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors, had previously emphasised that centrally-contracted players should represent their state teams whenever schedules allow, seen as a nudge for the duo to gain more competitive cricket ahead of the World Cup. Rohit and Kohli had earlier skipped the India A series against Australia A before travelling Down Under.

Gill praises guidance from RoKo

Gill also praised the experience and guidance of Rohit and Kohli, calling their presence invaluable for him as captain. “It is always helpful. Both of them have played a lot in Australia. They have won so many matches for the country. Having Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helps me as a captain. I can ask them anything whenever I have any doubts in the field. It is a big relief that I can always go upto Rohit and Kohli,” he said.

The final ODI saw India dominate after a disciplined bowling effort, with Harshit Rana claiming four wickets and Washington Sundar taking two. The veteran pair then showcased their class, finishing the chase with nine wickets in hand and 69 balls to spare, underlining their continued importance to India’s ODI setup despite looming questions about their long-term international future.