Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return as India target historic milestone in first ODI against Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka are set to kick off a highly-anticipated ODI series in Colombo on Friday, August 2. The Indian cricket team will be playing their first ODI match of 2024 with star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the team for the first time since ODI World Cup 2024 final loss to Australia last year.

India registered a 3-0 win in the T20I series to prove their dominance and are clear favourites to make a similar impact in the 50-over cricket series. India totally dominate their head-to-head record against Sri Lanka across formats and are set to script a history in ODI cricket.

Ahead of their first ODI on Friday, India have registered 99 wins in 168 ODI matches played against Sri Lanka so far. With a potential win, they will become the first team in cricket history to record 100 ODI wins against a single opponent.

Australia are also closing in on a 100-win milestone in ODIs against New Zealand with 96 wins in 142 matches so far. Pakistan are the third in the list with 93 wins in 157 ODI matches played against Sri Lanka.

Most team wins against an opponent in ODI cricket

99 wins - India vs Sri Lanka 96 wins - Australia vs New Zealand 93 wins - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 88 wins - Australia vs England 84 wins - Australia vs India

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered another injury blow to their bowling attack ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka. The star pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka were ruled out due to injuries and were replaced by uncapped fast bowlers Mohamed Shiraz and Eshan Malinga.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

Sri Lanka's ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Eshan Malinga.