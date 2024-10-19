Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli argue with umpires after early stop of play on Day 4 in Bengaluru Test | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricket team players.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli indulged in an argument with umpires after the play was forced to stop early on Day 4 of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test in Bengaluru.

The Indian team was left shocked after the on-field umpires decided to halt the play with the natural light dimming out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Despite the floodlights were on, the large cloud cover over the top of the stadium forced the umpires to stop the play with only four balls into New Zealand's chase.

The hosts wanted to continue bowling in their defence of 107, sensing the overcast situation with the new ball in hand a perfect one for some wickets. But as the umpires told that Jasprit Bumrah can't continue, the Indian players were left unhappy over a potentially missed chance.

Indian captain Rohit argued with the umpires and so did Virat with the Indian team gathering together. While the hosts were hesitant, New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham happily walked off. The video of the argument between the Indian players and the umpires went viral on social media.

Eventually, The players walked off before showers began and stumps were called on a little early than the scheduled time.

India were bowled out for 462 after sensational knocks from Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant. While Sarfaraz carried on from Day 3, Pant joined hands on Day 4. Both the players took India to the lead in a 177-run partnership. The Indians were well poised to hand the Kiwis a huge target but the new ball washed out the plans.

The Kiwis took the new ball as soon as it became available and then came the downfall of the Indian team. The pacers were on fire and ripped apart the batting lineup. From 408/3, the hosts were bundled out for 462, losing their last seven wickets for 54 runs, all to pacers.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke