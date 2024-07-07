Sunday, July 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma to remain India's captain in Champions Trophy and WTC, confirms BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Rohit Sharma to remain India's captain in Champions Trophy and WTC, confirms BCCI secretary Jay Shah

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has once again made a Nostradamus-like prediction for Team India and skipper Rohit Sharma regarding the Champions Trophy 2025 and the WTC following the T20 World Cup triumph. Shah's prediction for the T20 World Cup came true as the trophy drought came to an end.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2024 14:39 IST
Jay Shah was positive that India will win the Champions
Image Source : BCCI X Jay Shah was positive that India will win the Champions Trophy and WTC final under Rohit Sharma as captain

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has expressed his optimism about Team India replicating its T20 World Cup success next year at the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final, provided they get to that. Like the Nostradamus prediction he made for skipper Rohit Sharma lifting the trophy and winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados, which ultimately came true, Shah is positive that the same will happen in the other two formats next year while confirming that Rohit Sharma will stay as captain if there were any doubts.

"Our next target is WTC Final and Champions Trophy after this win. I am confident that under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, we will win both the tournaments,” Shah said in a video message. Shah began the message by congratulating the Indian team and head coach Rahul Dravid while dedicating the win to Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, the trio of seniors, who retired from the format following the T20 World Cup victory

“The last five overs proved pivotal to the win. And for that, I want to thank Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya,” Shah further said.

“In the past one year, this was our third ICC final. In June 2023, we lost the WTC final, in the ODI World Cup, we won hearts with 10 wins in a row but we couldn't win the cup. I had said in Rajkot earlier this year that in June 2024 not only will we win hearts but the cup too and we emerged victorious.” he added.

Related Stories
Rajat Patidar trends after India's loss to Zimbabwe in 1st T20I, young batting line-up's poor show

Rajat Patidar trends after India's loss to Zimbabwe in 1st T20I, young batting line-up's poor show

India TV Sports Wrap on July 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on July 7: Today's top 10 trending news stories

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe on TV and streaming?

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Live telecast: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe on TV and streaming?

The BCCI rewarded the Indian team with a sum of INR 125 crore and presented the cheque to the whole team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4 where the triumphant squad had a victory parade in the city and interacted with the fans at the Stadium. On the same day, the team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning home to Delhi.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement