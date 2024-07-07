Rohit Sharma to remain India's captain in Champions Trophy and WTC, confirms BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Jay Shah was positive that India will win the Champions Trophy and WTC final under Rohit Sharma as captain

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has expressed his optimism about Team India replicating its T20 World Cup success next year at the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship final, provided they get to that. Like the Nostradamus prediction he made for skipper Rohit Sharma lifting the trophy and winning the T20 World Cup in Barbados, which ultimately came true, Shah is positive that the same will happen in the other two formats next year while confirming that Rohit Sharma will stay as captain if there were any doubts.

"Our next target is WTC Final and Champions Trophy after this win. I am confident that under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, we will win both the tournaments,” Shah said in a video message. Shah began the message by congratulating the Indian team and head coach Rahul Dravid while dedicating the win to Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, the trio of seniors, who retired from the format following the T20 World Cup victory

“The last five overs proved pivotal to the win. And for that, I want to thank Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya,” Shah further said.

“In the past one year, this was our third ICC final. In June 2023, we lost the WTC final, in the ODI World Cup, we won hearts with 10 wins in a row but we couldn't win the cup. I had said in Rajkot earlier this year that in June 2024 not only will we win hearts but the cup too and we emerged victorious.” he added.

The BCCI rewarded the Indian team with a sum of INR 125 crore and presented the cheque to the whole team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4 where the triumphant squad had a victory parade in the city and interacted with the fans at the Stadium. On the same day, the team met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after returning home to Delhi.