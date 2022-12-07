Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Rohit Sharma set to fly back to India, doubtful for Bangladesh Test series

Standing at the second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand when he dropped Anamul Haque during Mohammed Siraj's fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: December 07, 2022 22:16 IST
Rohit Sharma
Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma who split the webbing between his left thumb and index finger during the second match ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday is set to fly back home. He will miss the third ODI of the ongoing series.

The third ODI is scheduled to be played on the 10th of December. 

India are also set to play two-match Test series starting on the 14th of December. In such a scenario, Rohit could be racing against time to get fit for the first Test starting in Chattogram.

Standing at the second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand when he dropped Anamul Haque during Mohammed Siraj's fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio. 

However, Rohit did come to bat at no.9 in the second innings and hit 51 runs off 28 balls.

The 35-year-old will go back to India to consult, head coach Rahul Dravid said after the team lost the second ODI and series.

Moreover, India suffered another blow in the second ODI, when injury-prone pacer Deepak Chahar sustained a stiff hamstring while bowling during the game. He bowled only three overs from his quota. But Chahar came on the field to bat and scored 11 runs off 18 balls. Kuldeep Sen, who made his debut in the opening ODI was ruled out of the second game due to a stiff back. 

The coach also informed that Deepak Chahar and speedster Kuldeep Sen have been ruled out of the third ODI in Chattogram.

"Rohit, Kuldeep, and Deepak have been ruled out of the third match. Rohit will fly back to Mumbai and consult with an expert and see how it (injured finger) is, he said.

However, coach Dravid said that he is not sure whether Rohit will be able to play the Test series starting December 14 in Chattogram.

"We are not in a position to say whether he will be able to play the Test series. It is too early as of now," Dravid said.

(Inputs from PTI)

