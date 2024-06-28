Rohit Sharma set to emulate Kane Williamson's unique feat in T20 World Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma

South Africa and India are all set to face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time. It is the first time that the Proteas are playing in the summit clash in any World Cup while India are playing in their third ICC final in a year. They played the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June 2023 and then faced in the same team in the ODI World Cup final on November 19 and on June 29, the men in blue will walk out to break the curse of ICC trophies.

In the last two ICC event finals, Rohit Sharma was the captain and once again, the man will walk out with an aim to lift the trophy on Saturday (June 29). At the same time, he will also emulate New Zealand's Kane Williamson's record to become only the second captain to have led his country in the finals of ICC events across all the formats.

Williamson led the Kiwis in the final of ODI World Cup in 2019, WTC final against India in 2021 and then the T20 World Cup final in the same year against Australia in Dubai. World Test Championship (WTC) only started post the ODI World Cup in 2019 and currently, the third edition of the competition in the longest format is in progress with the final scheduled next year in June.

Williamson managed to win the WTC final against India in 2021 but lost the ODI and T20 World Cup finals to England and Australia respectively. Meanwhile, Rohit has already lost WTC and ODI World Cup finals, both to Australia and it remains to be seen if he will be finally able to end India's ICC trophy drought since 2013.