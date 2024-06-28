Friday, June 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Rohit Sharma set to emulate Kane Williamson's unique feat in T20 World Cup final

Rohit Sharma set to emulate Kane Williamson's unique feat in T20 World Cup final

Team India is set to play the final of T20 World Cup after 10 long years. They had reached the summit clash in the format back in 2014 when they had lost to Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma has played a crucial role with his captaincy over the last year or so but what record is he going to set?

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2024 13:07 IST
T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : GETTY Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma

South Africa and India are all set to face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time. It is the first time that the Proteas are playing in the summit clash in any World Cup while India are playing in their third ICC final in a year. They played the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June 2023 and then faced in the same team in the ODI World Cup final on November 19 and on June 29, the men in blue will walk out to break the curse of ICC trophies.

In the last two ICC event finals, Rohit Sharma was the captain and once again, the man will walk out with an aim to lift the trophy on Saturday (June 29). At the same time, he will also emulate New Zealand's Kane Williamson's record to become only the second captain to have led his country in the finals of ICC events across all the formats.

Williamson led the Kiwis in the final of ODI World Cup in 2019, WTC final against India in 2021 and then the T20 World Cup final in the same year against Australia in Dubai. World Test Championship (WTC) only started post the ODI World Cup in 2019 and currently, the third edition of the competition in the longest format is in progress with the final scheduled next year in June.

Williamson managed to win the WTC final against India in 2021 but lost the ODI and T20 World Cup finals to England and Australia respectively. Meanwhile, Rohit has already lost WTC and ODI World Cup finals, both to Australia and it remains to be seen if he will be finally able to end India's ICC trophy drought since 2013.

Related Stories
India break ICC T20 World Cup semi-final jinx after 10 years, thrash England to enter 2024 final

India break ICC T20 World Cup semi-final jinx after 10 years, thrash England to enter 2024 final

Rohit Sharma becomes most successful captain in men's T20Is, leaves behind Babar Azam

Rohit Sharma becomes most successful captain in men's T20Is, leaves behind Babar Azam

Not toss, Jos Buttler admits biggest mistake in semi-final loss to India

Not toss, Jos Buttler admits biggest mistake in semi-final loss to India

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement