Rohit Sharma's 'Abracadabra' act with famous bail flip during Chennai Test vs Bangladesh goes viral | WATCH

India skipper Rohit Sharma is not only known for his batting heroics but also for his antics on and off the field. Be it making funny gestures or giving witty comments in press conferences, Rohit has aced it all and yet again, the 37-year-old is trending for his hilarious act during the fourth day's play of the Chennai Test against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were putting up a decent fight in the first hour of the opening session with Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan batting well. During this period, Rohit, in between the overs, was seen flipping the bail at the batter's end and also performed the 'Abracadabra' act like a magician while standing in slips. He had a smile on his face as well as India continued to search for wickets.

It wasn't a great Test match for Rohit Sharma as he got out for six and five runs in two innings respectively. But led the team well and was happy with the performance overall. He stressed on the importance of building the team around a strong bowling unit and was happy with the way players have stepped up at home and away over the last few years.

" It was a great result looking at what lies ahead for us. We are playing after a long time, but you are never out of cricket. We came here a week before, we had a good lead-up to the Test match and we got the result that we wanted. No matter what the conditions are, whether we play in India, or whether we play outside, we want to build the team around that (strong bowling).

"Whatever the condition has to offer, we got to be ready for it. In the last few years, wherever we have played, we have managed to have that in our armoury, whether it is seam bowling options or spin bowling options. You have to give credit to the guys, whenever there is a responsibility, they never shy away from it and they want to put their hand up and get the job done for the team," Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony.