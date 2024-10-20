Sunday, October 20, 2024
     
Rohit Sharma provides major update on Shubman Gill's fitness and availability for 2nd Test in Pune

Shubman Gill has played 27 Test matches for India. He has aggregated 1656 runs at an average of 36.80 with the help of five centuries and six half-centuries. He was not available for selection in the first Test with neck stiffness.

October 20, 2024
Shubman Gill.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill.

India suffered their first loss at the hands of New Zealand in a Test match at home after a gap of almost 36 years as the Kiwis claimed the honours in the first game of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

The reason behind the eight-wicket loss was a horrible outing that India experienced in the first innings and got bundled out for just 46 runs - the lowest team total in an innings of a Test match in India. Notably, India had to go into the Test without their regular number three batter Shubman Gill.

Gill, 26, was unavailable for selection due to neck stiffness and his absence caused a major reshuffle in the entire batting order. Gill's absence forced multiple players to bat out of their position and it hurt Team India badly.

The former India skipper Virat Kohli, who usually bats at four in Tests raised his hand and came to bat at three in testing conditions. Kohli was dismissed for a nine-ball duck by Will O'Rourke. Kohli's promotion meant that Sarfaraz Khan had to also jump to the fourth slot instead of five or lower.

It didn't turn out to be a pleasant change for Sarfaraz as he bagged a three-ball duck. However, Team India might not have to deal with a similar situation during the second Test in Pune as skipper Rohit Sharma has confirmed that Shubman Gill is looking good.

Gill was seen batting in the nets after India's eight-wicket loss to the Blackcaps and didn't look like in any sort of discomfort. If Gill comes back to the playing XI, then that will restore a sense of order in the batting line-up. But it will put the team management in a tough spot as Sarfaraz who came in his place scored a magnificent hundred in the second innings.

