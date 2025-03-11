Rohit Sharma opens on future plans for ODI World Cup 2027 after Champions Trophy 2025 victory Rohit Sharma added a second silverware to his trophy cabinet as captain after leading the Indian team to its third Champions Trophy title. Rohit has opened up about his plans for the future and whether he is eyeing a shot at the ODI World Cup 2027.

India captain Rohit Sharma cleared the air on his retirement rumours after leading India to their third Champions Trophy title on Sunday, March 9. With speculations over his retirement after the global showpiece picking fire, Rohit confirmed he is 'not going to retire from this format' after the Champions Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper has now revealed his plans for the future and whether there is a possibility of having a final shot at an ODI World Cup in 2027. "It's very hard to say that right now," he said on the prospect of playing the ODI World Cup two-and-a-half years from now.

Rohit, who will turn 38 next month, said he is keeping the options open but is not currently thinking too far ahead to 2027. "But I'm keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I'm playing. Right now, I'm playing really, really well, and I'm enjoying everything I'm doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I can't really say 2027 because it's too far, but I'm keeping all my options open," he said.

He confirmed that he will continue to be part of the team as long as he is doing well and feels the team needs him. "As long as I'm enjoying the sport, I'm enjoying playing the game, doing what I'm doing for this team, I will continue to play," he said.

"It is something that really makes me happy. There are a lot of things involved; there's so much pride, and the way this team is playing, I don't want to leave this team.

"The way we are playing at this point in time, there is so much joy, so much fun to play with all of them."

Rohit has become the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to lead the Men in Blue to two ICC titles. He was in charge of the victorious team during the T20 World Cup 2024 win before guiding the Men in Blue to their first ODI title after 12 years in the Champions Trophy.

Rohit was instrumental in India winning the final with his 83-ball 76, setting the tempo and keeping India always ahead of New Zealand. For his fiery knock, Rohit was also named Player of the Match in the final.