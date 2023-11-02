'Ho sakta hai...': Rohit Sharma opens on Hardik Pandya's comeback ahead of IND vs SL clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team players.

Hardik Pandya's absence from the latest matches at the Cricket World Cup 2023 has been a hole to fill for the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma's India are still the only unbeaten team but are facing slight issues over team balance with only five frontline bowlers in the team. The Men in Blue have gone with Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami as players to replace the star all-rounder in the games against New Zealand and England. However, ahead of the clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday, India captain Rohit Sharma has dropped a major update on star all-rounder Pandya's injury.

Sharma revealed that Pandya is not available for the next match but there are 'positive' signs of the all-rounder's return. "Very positive development. I can't call it rehab but whatever the procedure that he and the NCA had to undertake, they have got positive results. He is not available for the next match. The injury is such that we have to monitor it every day. What is the percentage of recovery, we have to monitor his batting and bowling load. we are looking at the World Cup where there are matches every three to four days," Sharma said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

He added, "Ho Sakta Hai, Jaisa unka chal raha hai, jald se jald dekhneka mauka milega (Maybe, considering the good progress he is making, we might see him soon.)

Pandya suffered an ankle injury in India's game against Bangladesh on October 19 and has missed out on the last two matches for India - one each against New Zealand and England. The all-rounder is at the National Cricket Academy and is undergoing the recovery process before his comeback. According to a report in the news agency PTI, Pandya is unlikely to return to action before India's last group game on November 12 against the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain also raised his concern about the poor air quality hitting cities like Mumbai and Delhi. "In an ideal world, you do not want a situation like this but I am pretty sure that the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid this kind of situation. It is not ideal and everyone knows that. Looking at our future generations, your kids, my kid. Obviously it is important that they get to live without any fear. Every time I get to speak outside of cricket, or not discussing cricket I always talk about this. We have to look after our future generations," Sharma said.

